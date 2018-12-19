Financial Contrast: Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) versus ICC (ICCH)

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance 3.89% 1.50% 0.54% ICC 1.87% 1.54% 0.63%

Risk & Volatility

Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of ICC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and ICC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance $939.01 million 0.98 $277.79 million $2.63 3.71 ICC $48.18 million 0.97 $700,000.00 N/A N/A

Third Point Reinsurance has higher revenue and earnings than ICC.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Third Point Reinsurance and ICC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Point Reinsurance 0 1 2 0 2.67 ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Third Point Reinsurance currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.53%. Given Third Point Reinsurance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Third Point Reinsurance is more favorable than ICC.

Summary

Third Point Reinsurance beats ICC on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It also rents real estate properties. The company markets its products through a network of 160 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

