Financial Enhancement Group LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,826,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,771,511,000 after purchasing an additional 528,635 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,482,837,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,429,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $524,609,000 after purchasing an additional 102,639 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,023,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $375,668,000 after purchasing an additional 748,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $153,318,000 after purchasing an additional 377,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.15, for a total value of $496,875.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.61, for a total transaction of $776,181.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,726 shares of company stock worth $20,077,106 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $313.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.51 and a twelve month high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Illumina to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Illumina to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.94.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

