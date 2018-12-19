Financial Survey: Natural Alternatives International (NAII) & USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.0% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Natural Alternatives International and USANA Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A USANA Health Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

USANA Health Sciences has a consensus target price of $135.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.20%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than Natural Alternatives International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and USANA Health Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $132.44 million 0.55 $5.05 million N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences $1.05 billion 2.62 $62.53 million $4.06 28.13

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Natural Alternatives International.

Volatility and Risk

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 4.38% 14.07% 10.66% USANA Health Sciences 7.57% 29.67% 21.58%

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Natural Alternatives International on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical studies, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, packaging and delivery system design, and regulatory review. In addition, the company sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. It manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. The company's private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition. It also provides Sensébeautiful science products, such as personal care products that support healthy skin and hair through topical nourishment, moisturization, and protection; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

