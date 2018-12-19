FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Scisys (SSY)

Scisys (LON:SSY)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Monday.

Shares of LON:SSY opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Monday. Scisys has a 52 week low of GBX 91.06 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 140.34 ($1.83).

Scisys Company Profile

SCISYS PLC provides IT services to large corporations and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Space, Enterprise Solutions & Defence, Media & Broadcast, Xibis Ltd, and ANNOVA Systems GmbH. It offers integrated solutions and products for ground and onboard systems, including monitoring and control, data processing, automation, autonomous and intelligent systems, system modeling and simulation, infrastructures, and data services and applications, as well as on-site engineering and operations support, and professional consulting services for the management and procurement of space and space-related projects.

