First Acceptance (FAC) and Chubb (CB) Critical Contrast

First Acceptance (NYSE:FAC) and Chubb (NYSE:CB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get First Acceptance alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Acceptance and Chubb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A Chubb 1 4 6 0 2.45

Chubb has a consensus target price of $156.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.00%. Given Chubb’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chubb is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Dividends

Chubb pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Acceptance does not pay a dividend. Chubb pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chubb has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Chubb shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Chubb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Acceptance and Chubb’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chubb $32.46 billion 1.79 $3.86 billion $8.03 15.67

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and Chubb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance N/A N/A N/A Chubb 15.37% 9.71% 2.96%

Summary

Chubb beats First Acceptance on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues automobile insurance policies to individuals who are categorized as non-standard based primarily on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, such as products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it engages in the disposition of real estate held for sale. The company markets its products under the Acceptance Insurance brand name. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2016, the company leased and operated 355 retail locations a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. Its North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for large corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. Its Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.