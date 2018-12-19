First American Financial Corp (FAF) Position Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 316.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,695 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $19,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,865,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $561,982,000 after purchasing an additional 586,268 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,658,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,105,000 after acquiring an additional 714,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,343,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,186,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. First American Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.86.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAF. ValuEngine downgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

