First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (RIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of RIT stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$16.11. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,638. First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$15.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.16.

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Company Profile

First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.

