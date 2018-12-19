First Busey (BUSE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stephens

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on First Busey from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on First Busey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Busey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

BUSE opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Busey has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $33.25.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $82.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 23.02%. On average, analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in First Busey by 401.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 940,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after purchasing an additional 753,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Busey by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,220,000 after purchasing an additional 268,011 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Busey by 385.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 251,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,853,000 after purchasing an additional 182,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Busey by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,181,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,738,000 after purchasing an additional 167,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

