First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) Chairman Buys $43,020.00 in Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Chairman Peter Hui purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $43,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peter Hui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 11th, Peter Hui purchased 2,300 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $50,508.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Peter Hui purchased 2,000 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $44,320.00.

On Monday, October 8th, Peter Hui purchased 13,411 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.94 per share, with a total value of $361,292.34.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Peter Hui purchased 6,589 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $177,573.55.

FCBP stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. First Choice Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in First Choice Bancorp in the third quarter worth $763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Choice Bancorp in the second quarter worth $608,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in First Choice Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $8,816,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in First Choice Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $2,702,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in First Choice Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $446,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

