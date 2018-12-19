First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of FDEF opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. First Defiance Financial has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.77.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 188.2% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

