First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Shotspotter Inc (SSTI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shotspotter were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 2.06. Shotspotter Inc has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shotspotter Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSTI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Shotspotter from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.09 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shotspotter currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.39.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $56,011.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

