First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 117,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 95,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 37,126 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.45.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,441,648.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $497,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,930,810. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.61. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $115.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.93%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

