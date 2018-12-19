First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (IXUS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,159,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,966,000 after buying an additional 10,295,312 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 310.8% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,912,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,366,000 after buying an additional 1,447,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,209,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,991,000 after buying an additional 1,317,315 shares during the last quarter. KEMPER Corp bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK during the third quarter worth about $79,092,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 496.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,490,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,600,000 after buying an additional 1,240,386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a 1 year low of $1,050.00 and a 1 year high of $1,260.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

