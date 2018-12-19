First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0436 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.6% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

SKYY opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $57.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/first-trust-cloud-computing-etf-skyy-announces-dividend-increase-0-04-per-share.html.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.