First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) Holdings Reduced by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,825 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.80. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,146. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $60.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

