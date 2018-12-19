First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (FEUZ)

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0262 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 336.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $48.43.

