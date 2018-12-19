First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2989 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXO opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $32.97.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

