First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.07

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 3290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.70% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTRI)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

