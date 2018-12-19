First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3384 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FJP opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $49.72 and a 12-month high of $63.38.

