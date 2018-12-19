First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (FNY)

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0207 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FNY opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

