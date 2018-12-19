First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.
Shares of FMHI opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $53.47.
