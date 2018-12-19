First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (RDVY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

RDVY opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

