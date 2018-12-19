First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) Stake Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.19% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXL opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $36.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0513 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

