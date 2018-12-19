Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,914 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 124.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,837 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:RFAP opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $64.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4446 per share. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

WARNING: “First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (RFAP) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/first-trust-riverfront-dynamic-asia-pacific-etf-rfap-shares-bought-by-koshinski-asset-management-inc.html.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.