First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1558 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is an increase from First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

FPX opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $75.99.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

