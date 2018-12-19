FirstService (FSV) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.75.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $68.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $506.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.25 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

