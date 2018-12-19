Five9 Inc (FIVN) EVP Scott Welch Sells 1,411 Shares

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $59,374.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,956.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Tuesday, December 4th, Scott Welch sold 7,165 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $300,356.80.

On Thursday, December 6th, Scott Welch sold 14,162 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $585,740.32.

On Friday, November 23rd, Scott Welch sold 1,032 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $38,947.68.

On Monday, November 19th, Scott Welch sold 1,412 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $56,225.84.

On Monday, November 5th, Scott Welch sold 1,750 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $66,482.50.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Scott Welch sold 1,031 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $38,631.57.

On Thursday, October 18th, Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $55,170.10.

On Friday, October 5th, Scott Welch sold 1,750 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $70,892.50.

On Monday, September 24th, Scott Welch sold 1,031 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $44,817.57.

Shares of FIVN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,578. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.12, a P/E/G ratio of 105.14 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,338,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,920,000 after buying an additional 1,026,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,338,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,191 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 107.9% in the third quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,465,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,031,000 after acquiring an additional 760,804 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 510.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 892,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,992,000 after acquiring an additional 746,394 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,072,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,794,000 after acquiring an additional 406,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/five9-inc-fivn-evp-scott-welch-sells-1411-shares.html.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.