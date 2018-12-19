Fmr LLC Sells 1,471,968 Shares of Huntsman Co. (HUN)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,471,968 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.86% of Huntsman worth $55,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 46.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

HUN opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Citigroup lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura reduced their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.95.

In other news, CFO Sean Douglas purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $161,025.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,964.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 123,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,395.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,282 shares of company stock worth $1,004,692 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

