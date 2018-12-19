Fortinet Inc (FTNT) VP John Whittle Sells 1,250 Shares

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $88,137.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $656,377.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $90,350.00.

On Monday, November 5th, John Whittle sold 4,085 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $309,030.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.75, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.86. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $43.48 and a 52-week high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $453.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis raised its position in Fortinet by 410.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 246,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 198,238 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 339.1% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 140,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 108,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $3,777,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $2,759,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $358,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

