Fortive Corp (FTV) Holdings Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $932,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $88.34.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 24.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

In related news, insider James A. Lico sold 123,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $9,297,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 357,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,956,058.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William W. Pringle sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $34,833.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,802.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,382 shares of company stock worth $10,729,598. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.55.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

