Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

FBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on Foundation Building Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of FBM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 184,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,542. The firm has a market cap of $348.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Foundation Building Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.47 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 152,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

