Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSB. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSB. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 15.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 157.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSB opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Financial Network has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.