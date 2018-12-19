Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,574 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,595,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,293,000 after acquiring an additional 809,427 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 729,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,054,000 after acquiring an additional 331,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4,390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 247,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,831,000 after acquiring an additional 242,470 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,082,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,473,000 after acquiring an additional 205,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,931,000 after acquiring an additional 123,748 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 200,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $39,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 125,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $24,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,607,500. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $160.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $159.07 and a 12-month high of $278.33.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 12.11%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

ADS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Stephens downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $253.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.80.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

