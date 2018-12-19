Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 71,165 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,165 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9,179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $503.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $269.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $55,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCVL. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

