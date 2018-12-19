Funding Circle’s (FCH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Funding Circle (LON:FCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 523 ($6.83) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 60.92% from the stock’s current price.

LON:FCH traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 325 ($4.25). 76,619 shares of the stock traded hands.

In other news, insider Geeta Gopalan bought 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.24) per share, with a total value of £52,996.16 ($69,248.87).

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow investors, such as retail investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

