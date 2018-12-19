FY2018 Earnings Estimate for South State Corp (SSB) Issued By FIG Partners

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of South State in a research note issued on Friday, December 14th. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.50. FIG Partners also issued estimates for South State’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.11). South State had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

SSB has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on South State to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $60.55 on Monday. South State has a 12 month low of $60.46 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in South State by 18.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in South State by 55.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 144,787 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in South State by 8.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in South State by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in South State by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,493,000 after purchasing an additional 58,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joe E. Burns sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $295,031.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.12 per share, with a total value of $126,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,003.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

