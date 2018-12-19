FY2018 EPS Estimates for Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for Byline Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BY. ValuEngine raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of BY stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.69 million, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 11.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 45.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $774,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 9,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.29 per share, with a total value of $174,381.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Meyer sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $88,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,195 shares of company stock valued at $195,870 and sold 6,000 shares valued at $128,765. Company insiders own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.