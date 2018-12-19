FY2018 EPS Estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Increased by Analyst

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

CRZO opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRZO. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $76,860,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,032,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,032,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 14.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,449,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,126 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $187,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,337.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $506,935. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.