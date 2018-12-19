FY2018 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Cut by Analyst

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $7.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.92 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FANG. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Williams Capital set a $171.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.41.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $87.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $538.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.32 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.