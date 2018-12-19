FY2019 EPS Estimates for S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) Cut by Analyst

S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of S & T Bancorp in a report released on Monday, December 17th. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Schultheis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.25. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for S & T Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.99 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STBA. BidaskClub cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

STBA stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S & T Bancorp has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Kane acquired 1,000 shares of S & T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $41,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,395.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in S & T Bancorp by 2,113.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 473,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,843,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,656 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $3,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,504,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,592 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,504,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,592 shares during the period. 60.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

