FY2019 EPS Estimates for SeaChange International (SEAC) Reduced by Dougherty & Co

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) – Dougherty & Co lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for SeaChange International in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 12th. Dougherty & Co analyst S. Frankel now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for SeaChange International’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial lowered their price target on SeaChange International to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital downgraded SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded SeaChange International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

SEAC stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.05.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 28.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 58,642 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 1,332.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 543,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 505,125 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 51.3% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the third quarter worth about $179,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 53,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $68,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

