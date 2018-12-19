GAIA Reaches Market Cap of $598,514.00 (GAIA)

GAIA (CURRENCY:GAIA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. GAIA has a market capitalization of $598,514.00 and $0.00 worth of GAIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAIA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One GAIA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAIA alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Coin Profile

GAIA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2014. GAIA’s total supply is 24,101,381 coins. GAIA’s official Twitter account is @gaia_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAIA’s official website is gaiaplatform.com.

GAIA Coin Trading

GAIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.