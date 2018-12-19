Game.com 1-Day Volume Tops $1.35 Million (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Game.com token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Gate.io, HADAX and Bibox. Game.com has a market cap of $4.69 million and $1.35 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Game.com has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.46 or 0.11510296 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00030213 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00001202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official website is game.com. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert.

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HADAX, Gate.io and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

