GameStop Corp. (GME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.56. GameStop reported earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

GME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on GameStop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 target price on GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Wedbush set a $19.00 target price on GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $16.00 price target on GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth $334,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 35.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 25.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. GameStop has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. GameStop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

