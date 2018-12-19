GameUnits Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UNITS)

GameUnits (CURRENCY:UNITS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One GameUnits coin can now be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GameUnits has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. GameUnits has a market cap of $121,997.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GameUnits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameUnits alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008405 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00020632 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00253139 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00016160 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000050 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000826 BTC.

About GameUnits

GameUnits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. GameUnits’ total supply is 3,472,983 coins. GameUnits’ official website is gameunits.org. GameUnits’ official Twitter account is @teamgameunits.

GameUnits Coin Trading

GameUnits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameUnits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameUnits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameUnits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameUnits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameUnits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.