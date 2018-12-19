Gardner Denver (GDI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is a provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services. Its products and services consist of compressor, pump, vacuum and blower. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is based in Milwaukee, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

Shares of NYSE:GDI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.60. 1,612,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,952. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.00 and a beta of 0.97. Gardner Denver has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $689.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gardner Denver will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Gardner Denver news, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $513,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 154.5% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 114.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

