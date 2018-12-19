Gates Industrial (GTES) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.38.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, insider Ivo Jurek acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Blackstone Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 266,873,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,029,000 after buying an additional 22,887,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 27.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,154,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,019,000 after buying an additional 900,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 22.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,791,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after buying an additional 688,672 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 52.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,001,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after buying an additional 685,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

