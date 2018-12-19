General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,040,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66,688 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Electric were worth $56,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 153.3% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America set a $16.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

