General Electric (GE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Vertical Research

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

NYSE:GE opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief acquired 10,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at $977,151. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 225,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 153.3% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,862.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

