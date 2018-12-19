General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for General Mills in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Jagdale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

General Mills stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

